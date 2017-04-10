Iowa Murder Suspect Arrested in Inter...

Iowa Murder Suspect Arrested in International Falls

A man wanted in an Iowa murder case has been arrested in International Falls after being denied entry to Canada. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the 38-year-old man had attempted to enter Canada at Fort Frances, but was returned to the U.S. When he tried to re-enter the U.S. at the International Falls Port of Entry, authorities found he was the subject arrest warrant.

