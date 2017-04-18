City moves forward on cold box financing

Plans to construct a third cold box for vehicle testing moved ahead Monday with International Falls City Council's support to seek a grant from the state and contingent commitment of $185,000. The council on a 3-1 vote approved a resolution that supports the application for an Innovative Business Development Infrastructure grant of $185,000 from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

