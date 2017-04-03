Brainerd man sentenced on fleeing peace officer
A Brainerd man was sentenced recently to 17 months prison for felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Timothy G. Clark, 45, was sentenced in Koochiching County District Court March 20. He was committed to the Minnesota Correctional Facility, St. Cloud.
