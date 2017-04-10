Board discusses relocation of center
Rev. Ben Hadrich, left, and Greg Walker, CEO of Northland Counseling of Grand Rapids, discuss the potential of relocating services offered at Pineview Recovery Center in Littlefork to a site in International Falls that is owned by the Diocese of Duluth. Following Tuesday afternoon site visits, Koochiching County commissioners will decide how to proceed on a proposal to relocate a local recovery center.
