Search continues for missing teen

Police continue to search for Gary Tilander, 13, of International Falls, reported missing after he left a Bemidji family center Feb. 22. Lynch said another air search was conducted Thursday and Friday and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension remains active in the search. Tilander is described as 6-feet 1-inch tall, weighing 160 pounds with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.