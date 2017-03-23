Right place at the right time

Right place at the right time

While working at Espresso Lane Friday morning, Harley Droba shares an experience of helping a family of three from their van that had flipped over in the ditch Thursday night. An International Falls city councilor is being hailed a hero this week after he helped pull a family of three from their vehicle that had rolled over in the ditch and was filling with water.

