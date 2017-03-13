Report shows RRCC economic impact

Report shows RRCC economic impact

A February 2017 research report reveals the total impact to Koochiching County from Rainy River Community College's operational expenditures is estimated to support approximately 100 jobs with a total effect on regional output of almost $8.5 million. "While the numbers in and of themselves are impressive and have a tangible meaning to our community, the value of the college - its faculty, staff, bricks and mortar - goes well beyond the economics," said Paul Nevanen, director of the Koochiching Economic Development Authority.

