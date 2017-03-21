Our View: Not forgotten
We refer to the ongoing search for International Falls teen Gary Tilander, 13, missing from a Bemidji youth center since Feb. 22. At the onset of such emergencies, law officers conduct searches and put out news releases that members of the media use in their news reports and social media to get the word out. But then, as time goes by, it may seem like nothing is being done.
