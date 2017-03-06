Nominations open for new, returning c...

Nominations open for new, returning chamber awards

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Daily Journal

A night of celebrating the community's entrepreneurs, businesses, employees and citizen of the year is scheduled for May 11. Nomination forms are now available for citizen of the year and the distinguished customer service award that will be presented during the International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce's annual spring gala and awards dinner at Lenard's in the AmericInn. "This year, probably more than ever before, we feel it is crucial to recognize the successes of our employers and their workers and other members of the community," said Ashley Farmer, administrative assistant at the chamber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

International Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
International Falls Music Thread (Sep '13) Sep '16 Musikologist 9
News Remote development: Naicatchewenin casts its ne... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Medewiwin 1
News Big dreams for Big Falls Campground (Sep '15) Sep '15 Loveupnorthcamping 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10) Jun '15 Richard Vickerman 17
News Kokua Line: Star-Bulletin 1st Extra Ed. (May '15) May '15 Lisa Verhoek 1
News WTF, Summer? It's 103 Degrees in Canada, 55 in ... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Petal Power 2
News Calendar says spring, but winter refuses to go ... (Mar '14) Mar '14 Mets Fan Forever 6
See all International Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search International Falls Forum Now

International Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

International Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

International Fal...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,276 • Total comments across all topics: 279,375,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC