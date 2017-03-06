Nominations open for new, returning chamber awards

A night of celebrating the community's entrepreneurs, businesses, employees and citizen of the year is scheduled for May 11. Nomination forms are now available for citizen of the year and the distinguished customer service award that will be presented during the International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce's annual spring gala and awards dinner at Lenard's in the AmericInn. "This year, probably more than ever before, we feel it is crucial to recognize the successes of our employers and their workers and other members of the community," said Ashley Farmer, administrative assistant at the chamber.

