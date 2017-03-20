No opposition at tax hearing
No opposition was voiced Monday at a public hearing on a proposal to abate property taxes for 10 years to Koochiching County to assist in the private development of a data storage center in International Falls. Local businessman Joe Mershon, representing Granite Digital Realty LLC, has asked that taxes paid to the county and International Falls be abated for 10 years on the former Army Reserve building.
