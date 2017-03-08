No news on missing teen
No new information as of Thursday has been reported by local law enforcement officers about an International Falls teen, missing after he left a Bemidji family center Feb. 22. A credible source reported seeing Gary Tilander, 13, in the Tenstrike and Blackduck area immediately after he left the center, according to Falls Police Capt. Tom Lynch.
