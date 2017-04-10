Missing Bemidji 13-Year-Old Found Alive in North Dakota
After more than a month missing, 13-year-old Gary Tilander has been found alive in North Dakota, authorities say. Tilander was last seen on the morning of Feb. 22 in Bemidji.
