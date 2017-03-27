Good Sam recognizes Occupational Therapy Month
The Good Samaritan Society-International Falls Therapy is recognizing Occupational Therapy Month, a nationally recognized month to educate and bring awareness to the therapeutic discipline. In the coming weeks, look for more information about occupational therapy as well as public events planned to raise awareness.
