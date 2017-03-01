Falls man sentenced to five years prison
An International Falls man was sentenced Monday in Koochiching County District Court to five years prison for felony firearms conviction. He was sentenced to 60 months at the Minnesota Correctional Facility, St. Cloud, which was stayed for 10 years.
