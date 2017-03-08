Falls CBP officers nab drug trafficker
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the International Falls Port of Entry detained a man Tuesday who has drug trafficking convictions in Canada and who had been living illegally in the United States since 2000. The 46-year-old man, who is a citizen of Honduras, was previously deported from the United States in 1996 and again from Canada in 1999.
