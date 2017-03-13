DeLapp presides at VFW meeting
The regular meeting of the Veterans of Foreign Wars was called to order at 7 p.m. March 13 by president Pat DeLapp. The opening ritual was held.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
International Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|International Falls Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Remote development: Naicatchewenin casts its ne... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Medewiwin
|1
|Big dreams for Big Falls Campground (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Loveupnorthcamping
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jun '15
|Richard Vickerman
|17
|Kokua Line: Star-Bulletin 1st Extra Ed. (May '15)
|May '15
|Lisa Verhoek
|1
|WTF, Summer? It's 103 Degrees in Canada, 55 in ... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Petal Power
|2
|Calendar says spring, but winter refuses to go ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Mets Fan Forever
|6
Find what you want!
Search International Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC