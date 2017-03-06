City planning process begins next week

What should International Falls look like in 20 years? Should the area's health services be located near one another? What kind of jobs, industries and land uses should be considered? Where should new roads be planned? The process to develop the plan kicks off next week when staff with the Community Design Group conduct "pop-up" sessions at local businesses and gathering places, and listening sessions with key groups, said Jono Cowgill, a planner with the city's consultant. Developing a new comprehensive plan for the city has been a goal of Mayor Bob Anderson's since voters again elected him mayor in 2013.

