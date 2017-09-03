Borderland Brief - 3/9/17
The community "Great Decisions" foreign policy discussion group will meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. March 14 at International Falls Public Library in the lower level meeting room. Discussion on the "United Nations" will be facilitated by Barb Albert and Sue Nordquist.
