April brings penny project, celebration carnival
Organizers of the Pennies for Play project fundraiser have set this year's goal at $30,000 to replace the main play structure at Green Acres Park, which was originally installed more than 20 years ago. The park, located on Sixth Avenue East and 17th Street, includes play equipment, a small basketball court and a picnic pavilion.
