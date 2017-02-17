VFW honors veterans
Both Littlefork and International Falls' Veterans of Foreign Wars Post honored eight veterans of the Littlefork Care Center at Koochiching Health Services on President's Day. "The Koochiching Health Services decided to do this for their other facilities through St. Francis Health Services, and they decided to do it for us as well at the same time," Elisa Klemetsen, the care center's activity director, said.
