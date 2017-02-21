Falls teen still missing

Nearly a week after an International Falls teenager walked away from a youth and family service center in Bemidji, family, friends and local law enforcement are still unaware of his whereabouts. Gary Tilander, 13, of the Falls, was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Evergreen Youth and Family Services in Bemidji and a spokesperson for the family said there have been no updates since.

