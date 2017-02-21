Data storage plan gets city support

A proposal that could site a multimillion dollar data storage center in International Falls has got the support of the International Falls City Council and the Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Board since it was unveiled to the public earlier this month. Local businessman Joe Mershon, representing Granite Digital Reality LLC, will ask the Koochiching County Board Tuesday for its support of the proposal that involves the purchase for $300,000 from the county of the former Army Reserve building through a developers agreement, details of which are not yet completed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.