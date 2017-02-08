Data center proposal to come to county board
Koochiching County is one step closer to being the home of a database center that will provide high-paying jobs, occupy a vacant building and provide possible educational opportunities. The Koochiching Development Authority, which is made up of county commissioners, agreed to send a proposal by Joe Mershon of Granite Digital Realty to the county board for consideration during its Feb. 28 meeting.
