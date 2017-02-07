Council to consider need for spare ambulance
Engine failure and an accident have brought the International Falls City Council to consider whether it should budget in the future for a spare ambulance. Falls Fire and Ambulance Chief Adam Mannausau got approval Monday from the council to spend $12,000 to purchase a new engine for one of the ambulances after what's believed to be a defect that caused an intake valve to drop into the engine causing substantial damage to the engine.
