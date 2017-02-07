Council to consider need for spare am...

Council to consider need for spare ambulance

Engine failure and an accident have brought the International Falls City Council to consider whether it should budget in the future for a spare ambulance. Falls Fire and Ambulance Chief Adam Mannausau got approval Monday from the council to spend $12,000 to purchase a new engine for one of the ambulances after what's believed to be a defect that caused an intake valve to drop into the engine causing substantial damage to the engine.

