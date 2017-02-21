Council splits sewer district appointments
One of two appointments to the North Koochiching Area Sanitary Sewer Board was approved by the International Falls City Council Tuesday, while the other died for lack of action. Anderson proposed appointment of himself to a term on the board that expires January 2020, and Richard Koeneman to fill an unexpired term left vacant with the resignation of James Robb that expires January 2019.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
International Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|International Falls Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Remote development: Naicatchewenin casts its ne... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Medewiwin
|1
|Big dreams for Big Falls Campground (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Loveupnorthcamping
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jun '15
|Richard Vickerman
|17
|Kokua Line: Star-Bulletin 1st Extra Ed. (May '15)
|May '15
|Lisa Verhoek
|1
|WTF, Summer? It's 103 Degrees in Canada, 55 in ... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Petal Power
|2
|Calendar says spring, but winter refuses to go ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Mets Fan Forever
|6
Find what you want!
Search International Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC