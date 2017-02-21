Church takes Ash Wednesday to the streets

On Ash Wednesday, March 1, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church will offer "Ashes to Go," a new approach to a centuries-old Christian tradition, at a variety of places around International Falls. Holy Trinity is part of a new nationwide movement that has clergy and lay people visiting transit stops, street corners, coffee shops, and college campuses to mark the foreheads of interested passers-by with ashes and invite them to repent of past wrongdoing and seek forgiveness and renewal.

