The Workshop relocates to vacant Third Street building

Kari Gansch, owner of The Workshop, recently relocated her gym from KOOTASCA to the upper floor of the former Moose Lodge building, 323 Third St. The personal trainer credited KOOTASCA staff for accommodating her for almost exactly four years, but as she expands her business and its offerings, she knew a new space was necessary. She began talking to Denise Kulig, a client and friend, who suggested the second floor of the building.

