Snow to streak across Upper Midwest, Northeast into Tuesday
Snowy weather will continue in the Great Lakes region of the United States as another snowstorm dips into the area on Monday. "A fast-moving area of low pressure sailing south and eastward out of the Canadian Prairies on Monday will quickly spread snow across Minnesota and Wisconsin into Michigan," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike LeSeney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Add your comments below
International Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|International Falls Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Remote development: Naicatchewenin casts its ne... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Medewiwin
|1
|Big dreams for Big Falls Campground (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Loveupnorthcamping
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jun '15
|Richard Vickerman
|17
|Kokua Line: Star-Bulletin 1st Extra Ed. (May '15)
|May '15
|Lisa Verhoek
|1
|WTF, Summer? It's 103 Degrees in Canada, 55 in ... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Petal Power
|2
|Calendar says spring, but winter refuses to go ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Mets Fan Forever
|6
Find what you want!
Search International Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC