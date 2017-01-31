Sheriff: Buffalo Man Injured In St. Louis County Snowmobile Crash
MINNEAPOLIS - A 55-year-old Buffalo man had to be airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital on Monday after crashing his snowmobile into a tree in northern Minnesota, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Authorities responded at about 1:40 p.m. to a snowmobile crash with injuries at on the Voyageur Snowmobile Trail between Ash River and Crane Lake near Little Johnson Lake.
