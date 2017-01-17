Scholarship will honor Susan Boyle

Scholarship will honor Susan Boyle

Scholarships honoring a former school board member and longtime community advocate will soon be available for Falls High School students. The International Falls School Board Tuesday accepted a $25,000 donation from the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation in honor of Susan Boyle, who died in June after battling Alzheimer's disease.

