Police Report - 1/26/17
Three-vehicle collision: Drivers Thomas D. Turner, 30, and Tracey R. Turner, 50, both of International Falls, and each driving north in different vehicles on U.S. Highway 53, were struck Wednesday by a southbound semi-truck and trailer driven by Roel C. Lubo, Winnipeg, Manitoba. According to the report, Tracey Turner and passenger Alexis G. Turner, 4, sustained injuries that were not life threatening and were taken to Rainy Lake Medical Center.
