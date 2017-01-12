Playground update and what's next

Sixth grade teacher Lisa West and students help unbox, label, sort and inflate new recess equipment ranging from kickballs to folding hockey goals. Students include, front row, Essence Isensee, Savannah Valentine, Diane LaVoy, Emma Schneider; back row, Nikki Shipley, Graci Bissonnette, Tyrel Shoberg, Will Gilbert, Nate Dremmel, West and Ellen Windels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.