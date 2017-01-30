Petition spurs committee discussion
Area residents are asking county officials to decrease the noise caused by use of jake breaks and the speed of trucks using Highway 332.
International Falls Discussions
|International Falls Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Remote development: Naicatchewenin casts its ne... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Medewiwin
|1
|Big dreams for Big Falls Campground (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Loveupnorthcamping
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jun '15
|Richard Vickerman
|17
|Kokua Line: Star-Bulletin 1st Extra Ed. (May '15)
|May '15
|Lisa Verhoek
|1
|WTF, Summer? It's 103 Degrees in Canada, 55 in ... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Petal Power
|2
|Calendar says spring, but winter refuses to go ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Mets Fan Forever
|6
