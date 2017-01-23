Pearson new Falls Center Ward councilor
The appointment of Pearson to the Center Ward position on the International Falls City Council Thursday followed interviews by the council of four candidates who applied for the position. The Center Ward council position was left vacant when Harley Droba resigned in December after he was elected in November to the council's at-large council position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
International Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|International Falls Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Remote development: Naicatchewenin casts its ne... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Medewiwin
|1
|Big dreams for Big Falls Campground (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Loveupnorthcamping
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jun '15
|Richard Vickerman
|17
|Kokua Line: Star-Bulletin 1st Extra Ed. (May '15)
|May '15
|Lisa Verhoek
|1
|WTF, Summer? It's 103 Degrees in Canada, 55 in ... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Petal Power
|2
|Calendar says spring, but winter refuses to go ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Mets Fan Forever
|6
Find what you want!
Search International Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC