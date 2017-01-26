'Musical Impressions' comes to Border...

'Musical Impressions' comes to Borderland

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Daily Journal

"Musical Impressions," including the art of George Morrison and music of Briand Morrison, will be offered at the International Falls Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17. The multimedia performance is a visual sequence of George Morrison images, accompanied by original jazz guitar compositions by his son, Briand Morrison. Briand Morrison, who was surrounded by all styles of music as a child, noted that his life changed when he heard Joe Pass, Portraits of Duke Ellington.

