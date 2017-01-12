Lifelong lessons

At the left, Lindsey Goulet, International Falls Youth Ski Club coach, leads a group of skiers up a small hill at Voyageurs National Park Sunday. The group, which targets 4-14 year olds and their parents, meets at VNP from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Sundays until March 5. The cost to join the league is $40.

