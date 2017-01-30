January thaw will bring a 50-degree warm-up next week
After bottoming out at minus 7 degrees at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Friday morning, the mercury in the metro area is on the way up and will rise into the mid- to upper-30s by the middle of next week and might touch 40 degrees by next weekend, the National Weather Service said.
