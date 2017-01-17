'Freeze Your Gizzard' Run Kicks-off Ice Box Days Saturday Fun
All weekend long folks in International Falls have been getting into the spirit of their annual winter festival. The town's Ice Box Days in now in it's 37th year and Saturday, hundreds came out for the festival's main attraction - The Freeze Your Gizzard Blizzard Run.
