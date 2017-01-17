Council sends support for new testing...

Council sends support for new testing room

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Daily Journal

The International Falls City Council Tuesday agreed to send a letter supporting construction of a third cold weather testing room in partnership with an existing customer, Koochiching County and the state. Following a presentation by Paul Nevanen, Koochiching Economic Development Authority director, the council unanimously agreed to send a letter to current testing customers Jaguar and Land Rover, known as JLR, expressing interest in a partnership with the company to construct and finance a 40-foot by 40-foot building estimated to cost $600,000 that will provide two testing cells with two different temperatures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

International Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
International Falls Music Thread (Sep '13) Sep '16 Musikologist 9
News Remote development: Naicatchewenin casts its ne... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Medewiwin 1
News Big dreams for Big Falls Campground (Sep '15) Sep '15 Loveupnorthcamping 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10) Jun '15 Richard Vickerman 17
News Kokua Line: Star-Bulletin 1st Extra Ed. (May '15) May '15 Lisa Verhoek 1
News WTF, Summer? It's 103 Degrees in Canada, 55 in ... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Petal Power 2
News Calendar says spring, but winter refuses to go ... (Mar '14) Mar '14 Mets Fan Forever 6
See all International Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search International Falls Forum Now

International Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

International Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

International Fal...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,018 • Total comments across all topics: 278,062,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC