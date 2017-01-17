Council sends support for new testing room

The International Falls City Council Tuesday agreed to send a letter supporting construction of a third cold weather testing room in partnership with an existing customer, Koochiching County and the state. Following a presentation by Paul Nevanen, Koochiching Economic Development Authority director, the council unanimously agreed to send a letter to current testing customers Jaguar and Land Rover, known as JLR, expressing interest in a partnership with the company to construct and finance a 40-foot by 40-foot building estimated to cost $600,000 that will provide two testing cells with two different temperatures.

