Clairmont Financial Group, LLC Adds Rainy Lake Medical Center to Client Roster
Headquartered in International Falls, Minnesota, Rainy Lake Medical Center transitioned to utilizing Clairmont Financial Group, LLC as their group health insurance broker. The community healthcare organization, now the firm's northernmost client, maintains a state-of-the-art facility and offers a broad range of services from ophthalmology to pediatric care.
