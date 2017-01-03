Winter officially is here after longest night, shortest day
Those long, dark days of winter are fewer with the arrival of the winter solstice. Walkers and runners made their way around Lake Harriet in late November in Minneapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
International Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|International Falls Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Remote development: Naicatchewenin casts its ne... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Medewiwin
|1
|Big dreams for Big Falls Campground (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Loveupnorthcamping
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jun '15
|Richard Vickerman
|17
|Kokua Line: Star-Bulletin 1st Extra Ed. (May '15)
|May '15
|Lisa Verhoek
|1
|WTF, Summer? It's 103 Degrees in Canada, 55 in ... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Petal Power
|2
|Calendar says spring, but winter refuses to go ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Mets Fan Forever
|6
Find what you want!
Search International Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC