PCA to double all kettle donations on Christmas Eve
Saturday, Christmas Eve, marks the end of The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign and International Falls is ringing it out in a big way. "We've had two very successful matching campaigns and we hope this third one is the charm," said Envoy Beverly Mayfield, International Falls Salvation Army administrator.
