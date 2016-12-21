Our View: Time to step up?

Saturday Dec 10

The International Falls City Council determines how the taxes paid by city property owners are spent, among other important decisions. At nearly the stroke of midnight New Year's Eve, Center Ward Councilor Harley Droba plans to resign the position to serve as at-large member of the council, to which he was elected Nov. 8. That leaves two years left in Droba's 4-year term as Center Ward councilor to be filled by appointment of a candidate by the council.

