New licenses get owners into parks
State Rep. Rob Ecklund, DFL-International Falls, said showing support for Minnesota's parks and trails system has never been easier with these new license plates. "The plates make it easy to visit the parks and provide the financial support to keep our parks and trails system thriving," Ecklund said.
