More lodging tax collected in 2016

The lodging tax paid in Koochiching County shows an increase in 2016 and an overall gain of $14,817 more than the same time last year. Pete Schultz, executive director of the International Falls, Ranier and Rainy Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau, provided an annual report to the International Falls City Council in November, and will present a report at 11 a.m. Dec. 20 at the Koochiching County Board and at 6:30 p.m. the same day to the Ranier City Council.

