Falls man sentenced to 9 years on burglary
An International Falls man has been sentenced to nearly nine years in prison for felony burglary and 17 counts of felony theft of firearms or property valued over $35,000. Cole G. Helderman, 19, was sentenced Dec. 13 to 75 months at the Minnesota Correctional Facility, St. Cloud, for felony first-degree burglary.
