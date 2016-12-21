Christmas is about to get whiter
By 11 a.m. this morning, more than 1 inch of snow covered the ground in Borderland and meteorologists said more is on the way. Steve Gohde, observing program leader for the National Weather Service in Duluth, said the International Falls area could expect 2 to 5 inches of snow during today's event, with the heaviest stretch from Baudette/Lake of the Woods through the Arrowhead Region.
