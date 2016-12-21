'A caroling we go'

'A caroling we go'

Tuesday Dec 13

Braving cold temperatures Saturday, Christmas carolers led by members of the Point O' Pines Mennonite Church, and joined by members of other area congregations, brought the sounds of the season to area residences around the church on County Road 93, east of International Falls.

