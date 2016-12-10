10 magical places in Minnesota that look like the North Pole
The Arrowhead 135 Ultra Marathon, from International Falls to Tower Minnesota, follows the scenic and rugged Arrowhead State Snowmobile Trail and attracts some of the best ultra-athletes in the world. The cold months transform our state, giving us gorgeous locales that - if you squint your eyes ever so slightly - look a little bit like the North Pole.
International Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|International Falls Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Remote development: Naicatchewenin casts its ne... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Medewiwin
|1
|Big dreams for Big Falls Campground (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Loveupnorthcamping
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jun '15
|Richard Vickerman
|17
|Kokua Line: Star-Bulletin 1st Extra Ed. (May '15)
|May '15
|Lisa Verhoek
|1
|WTF, Summer? It's 103 Degrees in Canada, 55 in ... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Petal Power
|2
|Calendar says spring, but winter refuses to go ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Mets Fan Forever
|6
