Detroit dad cleared of sexually assaulting, murdering 8-month-old daughter
A Detroit man initially accused of sexually assaulting and murdering his baby daughter in April was cleared of the charges last week after an investigation found he actually smothered her on accident. James Saltmarshall, 22, was accused of murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree child abuse in the death of his 8-month-old daughter, Janiyah, at a hotel in suburban Inkster, Mich., Fox 2 reported .
